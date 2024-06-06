Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Rage Of The Abyss For October

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has a new booster set coming this October as Rage Of The Abyss will change things up with new creatures from the sea.

Konami has announced a brand new booster set coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this fall, as players will be getting Rage Of The Abyss this October. The set has 100 new cards in total, including the second wave of the World Premiere theme that debuted in The Infinite Forbidden. You'll also see more 25th Anniversary cards as you'll encounter 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares, including one special card. The full breakdown of the set is 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. We have the finer details of the set below as the set arrives on October 11, 2024.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Rage Of The Abyss

Rage of the Abyss unleashes a tidal wave of new cards revitalizing classic themes while introducing exciting new strategies! Including brand-new equipment for WATER enthusiasts that enhances Xyz Summoning in unprecedented ways! A new monster inspired by Big Jaws bursts forth from the depths! This Level 4 Fish can Special Summon itself from your hand if a Spell Card was activated during the turn. After surfacing, it can add any Fish "Shark" monster from your Deck, including a new Fish "Shark" monster that Special Summons itself to the field and can count for multiple materials for an Xyz Summon!

A new Rank 3 WATER Xyz Monster allows you to ascend to new heights! If it is Special Summoned, it can add a brand-new disruptive Trap Card that allows you to destroy your Fish, Sea Serpent, or Aqua monster and wipe out two cards your opponent controls! This slippery Xyz Monster can also retrieve other monsters from the depths or move an Xyz Material from 1 Xyz Monster to another!

Shark's Number 32: Shark Drake emerges from the endless abyss as an all-new Chaos Xyz Monster. Rank Up to Summon this 3100 ATK monster by discarding any Spell Card and using 1 of the existing Rank 4 "Shark Drake" Xyz Monsters you control as the Material. It has a Quick Effect that can shut down an opponent's monster effect while reducing their ATK/DEF to 0! There is no escape from the wrath of the sea as this behemoth can attack twice (even directly) and inflicts piercing damage! There is all of this and so much more left to be explored in Rage of the Abyss!

