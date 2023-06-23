Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Konami, Trading Card Game, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Drops Details For Three New Releases In 2023

Konami has three new sets coming this fall to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, giving players some awesome options and a few meta changes.

Konami has released new details to three different releases happening for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, all of them happening this year. The three releases in question are the new Age of Overlord booster set, the all-new 2-Player Starter Set, and the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection. All three sets expand the game in a few different ways, as they will change up the meta and have a drastic effect on how tournament play will play out in the months to come. We have the details from the company about each set below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game: 2-Player Starter Set (Fall 2023)

The new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game 2-Player Starter Set is the perfect way for any new Duelist to learn the ropes with a friend, their family, or all by themselves! Using two different Decks to go head-to-head, the Starter Set's 64-page comic book walks you through a scripted (non-randomized) Duel to teach Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG basics from the beginning, from your first card draw, through Summons and battles, to the Extra Deck's Synchro and Xyz Monsters. After completing the teaching Duel, the Decks can be re-assembled to go through it again or used as standard and complete Dueling Decks to launch your journey into the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG universe! Each 2-Player Starter Set includes:

Two different 44-card decks (2 x 40-card Main Decks and 2 x 4-card Extra Decks) (a total of 80 Commons and 8 Ultra Rares)

One 64-page teaching comic book

Age Of Overlord (10/18/23)

A new age dawns this Fall with Age of Overlord, the latest core booster for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. You can discover the ancient secrets of brand-new themes, unlock the untapped potential of themes from the past emboldened by new cards, or even get your hands on a highly sought-after Quarter Century Secret Rare! Age of Overlord has something for everyone! Supreme King Z-ARC debuted in Maximum Crisis and is back with a vengeance in Age of Overlord. Now with a brand-new form, this Dragon/Fusion/Pendulum Monster allows Supreme King Z-ARC to ascend to a level previously not thought possible! There are also new "Supreme King" Pendulum Monsters, including one of which can add any card that mentions "Supreme King Z-ARC" from your Deck to your hand. Keep an eye out for a variety of new Spell and Trap Cards it can add to your hand!

Visas Starfrost has made waves across the universe ever since Dimension Force and now the second phase of this planet-hopping adventure is underway! Age of Overlord has many new cards that work with Visas Starfrost, like a new Level 4 Tuner monster, a turn-ending Pendulum Monster, and a Level 6 "Mannadium" Synchro Monster you can use with your "Mannadium" cards from Cyberstorm Access and Duelist Nexus. Return to the ancient past with a new, yet familiar, theme inspired by Horus! These new monsters are effectively immortal and can be Special Summoned from the Graveyard during each of your turns as long as the proper conditions are met. Your opponent will dare not strike them down with card effects, as they'll simply return to the field and make the situation even worse! The complete Age of Overlord booster set contains 100 cards:

10 Secret Rares

14 Ultra Rares

26 Super Rares

49 Commons

(24 of these cards are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rares, and one special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare!)

25th Anniversary Rarity Collection (November 2023)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game: 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection is a spectacular all-foil set with 79 of the game's most popular cards, each available in 7 different rarities, including 2 brand-new rarities. Go into your next tournament well-prepared with competitive mainstays that can go in any Deck, like Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, Nibiru, The Primal Being, Effect Veiler, and Infinite Impermanence. Unlock the full potential of your Extra Deck with game-defining cards like Baronne de Fleur and Borreload Savage Dragon. And fans of the anime will finally get another chance at obtaining the Egyptian God Slime! And you can add some of the best Spell Cards in the game to your collection and your Deck! Cards you won't want to miss out on like Pot of Prosperity, Triple Tactics Talent, and Forbidden Droplet.

With every card available in every rarity, you can collect matching copies, or mix and match the rarities of your favorite cards! And in a special twist, the structure of these packs is like nothing you've seen before, as each pack has a chance to have 1, 2 (sometimes!), or even 3 (whoa! jackpot!) of the new "luxury rare" technologies. Each pack will contain:

2 Super Rares

1 Secret Rare (with a 1-in-4 chance of being upgraded to a Platinum Secret Rare or Quarter Century Secret Rare)

2 Ultra Rares (each of which has an individual 1-in-6 chance of being upgraded to a new "Prismatic" style Collector's Rare or new "Prismatic" style Ultimate Rare)

