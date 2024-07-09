Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Info About Speed Duel: Battle City Finals

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has more details available about Speed Duel: Battle City Finals box set coming this November.

Konami dropped new details about their next Fall release for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as Speed Duel: Battle City Finals will arrive this November. This entirely new set comes with a plethora of options for players to use, as you'll have 200 Common Cards, 20 Skill Cards, 3 Prismatic Secret Rare God Cards (Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and The Winged Dragon of Ra), 9 (of 30) Prismatic Secret Rare Cards, and a Two-Player Deluxe Game Mat (ft. Yami Yugi, Joey Wheeler, Seto Kaiba, and Yami Marik). The box will be going for $30 when it's released on November 22, 2024. You can read more details about the box below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Speed Duel: Battle City Finals

Familiar faces and new dangers await Yugi and Joey as they make their way to the Quarter-Finals of the Battle City tournament, where they will have to contend against old rivals such as Seto Kaiba and Mai Valentine. But be warned! A dark shadow looms over the tournament, with Yami Bakura and the mysterious Yami Marik in the running! When any match could turn into a Shadow Game, be prepared to harness the power of your Egyptian God Cards! It's a showdown in the sky over Battle City, and you'd better keep your wits about you! It's time to Duel! Speed Duel: Battle City Finals lets you recreate memorable Duels from the classic Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series, using eight complete Speed Duel Decks, which put fresh new spins on classic strategies. With over 110 cards new to Speed Duel, you can get your friends together for a legit out-of-the-box tournament experience. This sequel to last year's Speed Duel: Streets of Battle City is a must-have for any Duelist!

Pre-built Decks for Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, Joey Wheeler, Mai Valentine, Yami Bakura, Odion, Ishizu Ishtar, and Yami Marik.

Brand-new Skill Cards for new and returning characters. Use your Egyptian God Cards in whole new ways!

Additional cards to expand your Speed Duel collection. Build new Decks and power up ones you already own with some of the strongest Speed Duel cards ever released!

A set of Prismatic Secret Rare Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and The Winged Dragon of Ra to use for Yami Yugi's, Seto Kaiba's, and Yami Marik's Decks.

30 Prismatic Secret Rare cards to add to your collection! Find cards such as Joker's Knight, Lava Golem, Mudora the Sword Oracle, Doomcaliber Knight, Injection Fairy Lily, Breakthrough Skill, Swords of Revealing Light, and Maxx "C"!

Nine random Prismatic Secret Rares are included in each box.

Play with it out of the box on its own, along with the Speed Duel: Streets of Battle City set Decks, or any other Speed Duel set you already own!

