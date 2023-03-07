Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New & Upcoming March/April Releases We have more info on two of the latest releases coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game between March and April 2023.

Konami revealed more details and release dates for two new items coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game over the next two months. First off, on March 10th, you'll be getting a new booster set called Maze of Memories with 67 cards in total. Which breaks down to 42 Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 10 Ultra Rares, with 15 cards also appearing as stunning Collector's Rare variants. Each booster pack has seven card, which will be one Foil card and six Rares, set to price at $4.50 per pack. Meanwhile, at the end of the month, you'll be getting Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows, which includes 200 Common Cards, 20 Skill Cards, and 8 (of 24) Secret Rares, priced out at $30 per set. You can read up on both below.

Command a new version of Yugi's first Ritual Monster and unleash Black Luster Soldier – Legendary Swordsman: whenever it wins a battle, it shuffles all cards your opponent controls back into their Deck! Relive the days of Duel Academy by activating it as a Field Spell that unlocks three powerful effects to match the monsters you control. You can even rev it up with Accel Synchro Stardust Dragon! Based on Yusei's signature Synchro Monster, you can use it to Synchro Summon a Level 10 monster on your opponent's turn and protect it from your opponent's activated effects! Revisit your favorite moments from Yu-Gi-Oh! history with more than 20 new cards. After Gate Guardian's return in last year's Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox, prepare for the ultimate encore. Brand-new never-before-seen World Premiere cards let you combine the iconic Kazejin, Suijin, and Sanga of the Thunder any way you want, to Special Summon earthshattering new Fusion Monsters!

Finally, Maze of Memories includes plenty of high-impact reprints: must-have cards for the modern Advanced Format, as well as your favorite Time Wizard tournaments. It even offers a second chance to add one of the most powerful Synchro Monsters of all time to your Dueling arsenal: Baronne De Fleur! Armed with an effect that destroys any card on the field once per turn, this Level 10 Warrior Synchro can negate and destroy almost any card that activates an effect. You can return it to your Extra Deck to Summon it again later, and when you do, you'll Special Summon a monster as big as Level 9 from your Graveyard to take its place! Baronne de Fleur is incredible on its own, but it's also the perfect combo for the new Accel Synchro Stardust Dragon: use it to Synchro Summon Baronne de Fleur on your opponent's turn and shield it from all of your opponent's activated effects!

The Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows is another all-in-one box with 8 Speed Duel Decks included, pre-built and ready-to-play. Every Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows Box comes with 200 Speed Duel cards, a mix of powerful reprints and dozens of cards that are entirely new to the format. Each box comes with 8 Secret Rare variant cards too: you'll get Secret Rares of Uria, Lord of Searing Flames, Hamon, Lord of Striking Thunder, and Raviel, Lord of Phantasms in every box, as well as 5 more random Secret Rares from the complete set of 24. You'll also find 20 all-new Skill Cards featuring characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series. Open the box, grab some friends, and get ready to Duel with Supreme King Jaden's Evil Heroes, Kagemaru's Sacred Beasts, Camula's Vampires, Nightshroud's Dragons, Adrian Gecko's Cloudians, Tania's Amazoness tribe, Titan's Archfiends, and Amnael's Alchemy!

Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows even includes Skill Cards for popular supporting characters: if you picked up the Speed Duel: Battle City Box and Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box, you'll have all the cards you need to assemble your very own Dark Scorpion Deck, led by Don Zaloog himself! Call upon the Spirit of the Pharaoh as Abidos the Third, unleash a Reptile rampage as Thelonious Viper, or harness the powers of darkness with a new version of Yubel. You'll even find strong cards that are totally new to Speed Dueling, for characters who appeared in previous Speed Duel GX sets: Jaden Yuki's Elemental HERO Shining Flare Wingman and Chazz Princeton's Armed Dragon LV10 both make their Speed Duel debut, and if you're lucky, you could open either of them as Secret Rare. Even Chumley Huffington gets a powerful new addition to his Chillin' Outback Deck, with Vampiric Koala!

The latest Speed Duel Box is stuffed with awesome reprints too! Speed Duel devotees can score sought-after competitive cards like Nightmare Wheel, Zoma the Spirit, Book of Moon, Wall of Disruption and more. Meanwhile, fans of Advanced Format Dueling and Time Wizard tournaments will find cards like Super Polymerization, D.D. Crow, Macro Cosmos and Allure of Darkness! All four cards appear in every Speed Duel GX: Duelists of Shadows Box as Speed Duel Commons, legal for play in all your favorite formats. But if you're lucky, you might find them as Secret Rares!