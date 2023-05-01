Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Next Booster Set Called Duelist Nexus Konami has dropped details on the next Summer booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, as Duelist Nexus comes out this July.

Konami has revealed their next booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as players have new info on Deulist Nexus. This will be your Summer core booster set that will add the first new monster Type to the game since Cyberse monsters were introduced back in 2017. You'll have the option to play with cards such as the Nightmare Magician, which is an Illusion monster that gives you control of any monster it battles, as well as new cards inspired by Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's. The set will contain 100 new cards, which breaks down to 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 49 Commons (24 of which are also available as Quarter-Century Secret Rares) and one special card that is ONLY available as a Quarter-Century Secret Rare. We got more info on the set below as it will be launched on July 28th for $4.50 per pack.

Duelist Nexus introduces the first new monster Type to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game since Cyberse monsters were introduced in 2017's Starter Deck: Link Strike! Illusion monsters cannot be struck down in battle. They can't defeat other monsters in battle either, but they harm them in other ways instead! Check out Nightmare Magician, an Illusion monster that gives you control of any monster it battles! It can also destroy any other card on the field if another monster attacks! Take your Synchro Summoning strategies to a whole new universe of speed with new cards inspired by Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, including the mighty Crimson Dragon from the anime series, now brought to life as an actual Synchro Monster! Make sure to pick up Assault Synchron from Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge so you can get a rolling start on this high-speed strategy!

Hot summer knights return! Three years after they first appeared in Rise of the Duelist, the epic saga of the fiery Infernoble Knights continues in Duelist Nexus! Dust off your Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles and your Equip Spells as you'll need them to Summon a brand-new 3000 ATK Link-1 Link Monster that can reduce your opponent's Spell/Trap effects to cinders! It's not just medieval history that's coming to life in Duelist Nexus either! Natural history hits back with new Dinosaur cards, including a new type of Grenosaurus, plus Evolsaurs that can evolve into a mighty Rank 6 Evolzar! You'll also find new cards for Decks introduced in Cyberstorm Access like "Nemleria" as well as several awesome surprises you'll just have to wait to see! Duelist Nexus also includes a brand-new World Premiere theme and introduces Quarter Century Secret Rares to core boosters for the first time! Twenty-five cards will be available as Quarter Century Secret Rares to represent 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game!