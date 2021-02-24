Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Two New Egyptian God Decks

Konami revealed two new Egyptian God decks on the way to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, set to come out this Summer. The two decks in question are Egyptian God Deck: Slifer the Sky Dragon and Egyptian God Deck: Obelisk the Tormentor, both priced at $10. Each one is designed to provide simple strategies to Summon and win with either Slifer the Sky Dragon or Obelisk the Tormentor. Each Egyptian God Deck is 40 cards total (4 Ultra Rares, 4 Super Rares, 32 Commons, and one Deluxe Game Mat/Dueling Guide) and includes 1 Egyptian God Card and 5 new cards (4 unique new cards as well as 1 copy of Soul Crossing) and a brand-new Quick-Play Spell Card included in both decks. You can read about both below as they are set to be released on June 11th, 2021.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Slifer The Sky Dragon Slifer powers up depending on how many cards you have in your hand, so this Deck uses Token-generating effects to help you gather the 3 required Tributes while using fewer cards from your hand. After you have Slifer on the field, power it up with cards that let you draw more cards, like the brand-new Thunderforce Attack! Based on Slifer's signature attack, this Spell can destroy all your opponent's face-up monsters at any time, but if you use it during your own Main Phase you can draw a card for each monster destroyed! Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Obelisk The Tormentor Unleash the true power of Obelisk the Tormentor by Tributing 2 monsters you control and wipe your opponent's monsters off the field! This Deck uses self-replicating monsters to provide Tributes and protect your Life Points as you get closer to drawing your Divine Beast. Obelisk's own ability can crush your opponent's monsters all at once, but throw in the new Spell Card, Fist of Fate, and you can negate a monster's effect and destroy it without needing to Tribute. Activate during your own Main Phase and you can crush all your opponent's Spells and Traps as well!