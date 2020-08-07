Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG To Get Structure Deck: Spirit Charmers & Speed Duel Box

This week, Konami revealed two new releases coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Structure Deck: Spirit Charmers and Speed Duel Box. Both of these will be coming out this fall and each one plays a different role in how you will be playing the game down the road. The new structure deck focuses on Spellcasters and controlling monsters of many Attributes. Each pack, sold for $10 to be released on October 23rd, will come with 5 Ultra Rares (4 fixed + 1 of 4 Variant Art cards), 2 Super Rares, 35 Commons, 1 of 5 Super Rare Token Cards, and 1 of 5 Double-sided Deluxe Game Mats/Dueling Guide. Meanwhile, the Speed Duel Box is basically it's own mini tournament as it is designed to allow up to 8 players to jump into their own tournament experience. Each box will come with 200 Commons, 20 Skill Cards, 8 (of 24) Secret Rares, and 4 2-Player Deluxe Game Mats. The box will go on sale on November 20th for $30, which feels like a steal. You can read more about them from the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG announcement below.

Structure Deck: Spirit Charmers focuses on Spellcasters and controlling monsters of many Attributes. Basic Charmers can steal away monsters that match their Attribute, and if you control even one Charmer, you can fill the field with familiars! Buff the whole team with Awakening of the Possessed then back up your monsters with powerful Spiritual Art cards that let you remove the best card from your opponent's hand, bury any card they control to the bottom of the Deck, inflict massive damage, and more! In addition, 5 new pieces of art have been created showing the daily lives of the Charmers and their familiars, and each Structure Deck will have 1 of 5 Tokens featuring one of these pieces. New artwork will also be featured on the playing side of the Deluxe Game Mat. There are 5 Deluxe Game Mats in total, each also featuring 1 of the 5 new pieces of art. Don't forget to check out the reverse side for strategic advice and a look at early concept illustrations for some of the new art featured in Structure Deck: Spirit Charmers!

Designed to allow up to 8 players to jump into their own dynamic tournament experience, the Speed Duel Box includes a static pool of 200 cards to construct various popular strategies from, 193 of which are brand-new to Speed Dueling! Whether you prefer to keep the strategies together, or draft the card pool between your friends, you decide how you want to play! The coveted Egyptian God Cards finally descend upon Speed Duel! Devastate with Obelisk the Tormentor, overwhelm with Slifer the Sky Dragon, or rule with The Winged Dragon of Ra! Other iconic cards have also been introduced, including powerhouses like Jinzo, Dark Paladin, and XYZ-Dragon Cannon. With Skill Cards for many legendary Duelists from the anime, you can Duel as some of your favorite characters. Harness Yami Yugi's bold tactics, Kaiba's calculated power, or experience the darker side with the villainous Espa Roba, Odion Ishitar, Arkana, and more! Kaiba hosted the Battle City tournament to claim the legendary Egyptian God Cards as his own, so it would only be fitting for you to Duel for exclusive prizes of your own too. To top off the Speed Duel Box*, a special prize pack will be included with 8 Secret Rares from a pool of 24 cards. Channel your inner Rare Hunter and upgrade some of the most iconic cards in Dueling history, along with other fan favorites, to the highest Speed Duel rarity ever released! You can distribute them as prizing in your own tournament, give one to each of the participants, or just keep them all for yourself!