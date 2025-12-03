Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Announces Rarity Collection 5

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has revealed one of the first releases for Spring 2026, as Rarity Collection 5 has been announced

Article Summary Konami announces Rarity Collection 5 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, launching Spring 2026 at $6 per pack.

This 80-card set includes current tournament staples and fan favorites like Chaos Angel and Kashtira Fenrir.

Each five-card booster offers four cards from the main pool and a guaranteed special variant art card.

Variant cards feature new backgrounds, highlights, and catch phrases in English and Japanese for collectors.

Konami has revealed one of the first sets coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in Spring 2026, as they unveiled Rarity Collection 5. This is the team capitalizing on the popularity of these sets with another edition, as this one is projected to be an 80-card set full of current tournament-level cards, plus some old favorites such as Chaos Angel and Kashtira Fenrir. Each five-card pack will have four cards from the main pool and a guaranteed fifth card from a separate pool consisting of dozens of new variant art cards. We have more details here as this booster set will run $6 when it comes out on April 10, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Rarity Collection 5

Rarity Collection 5 gives you a special variant art card in every pack, like you've never seen before! It's still All-Foil, it's still All-Amazing, but it's also your first crack at some unique cards.

Just like the previous 4 Rarity Collections (counting Quarter Century Bonanza & Quarter Century Stampede), Rarity Collection 5 revolves around an approximately 80-card set that's chock full of today's hottest tournament-level cards, plus some old favorites. From Chaos Angel to Kashtira Fenrir, from Number C104: Umbral Horror Masquerade to Mementoal Tecuhtlica – Combined Creation, and many, many, more, this is the best chance you'll have at getting today's meta-relevant cards for your Decks.

In each five-card pack, four slots pull from that main card pool, in a variety of rarities, from the normal Super, Ultra, and Secret Rares, to Starlight, Platinum Secret, and the unique "Prismatic"-style Ultimate & Collector's Rares found only in Rarity Collection sets. And, like Quarter Century Bonanza & Quarter Century Stampede, the 5th card in each pack comes from a different card pool than the rest of the pack. But this time, each 5th card is one of dozens of new variant art cards.

Most Rarity Collection 5 variant art cards have little catch phrases like you'd use in a messaging app, some in English, some in Japanese, plus the card arts have been adjusted with new backgrounds, highlights, added elements, and zoom-ins. You won't be finding cards quite like this anywhere except Rarity Collection 5.

