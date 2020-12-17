GO Battle League Season Six In Pokémon GO: Top Ultra League Meta

GO Battle League Season Six is live in Pokémon GO with a brand new format. Now, PVP seasons will match the new seasons introduced in the overall gameplay and will last for three months. Season Six, coinciding with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, continues with the Ultra League which will run until December 28th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. The introduction of Candy XL, which allows Pokémon to be powered up past Level 50, has shaken up the meta quite a bit. While Level 41+ species aren't currently allowed in the Master League, they are permitted in the Ultra League. Here is a breakdown of the brand new top meta of the GO Battle League for the first leg of Season Six.

PVPoke, which calculates the GO Battle League meta in Pokémon GO based on the species stats, levels, and movesets, lists the top choices for Ultra League in Season Six as:

Registeel (Powered up with Candy XL): Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Galarian Stunfisk (Powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow (Powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice-type), Energy Ball Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Future Sight, Moonblast Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Abomasnow (Powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice-type), Energy Ball Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Lapras (Powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam Mandibuzz (Powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Umbreon (Powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Steelix (Powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Shadow Lapras (Powered up with Candy XL): Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam

Now, in addition to the standard open Ultra League in Pokémon GO, there is an Ultra League Premier Cup that bars the entry of Legendary Pokémon. Because Legendaries take up five spots of the above rankings, the removal of them from the Ultra League Premier Cup creates an entirely different Meta. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the Ultra League Premier Cup rankings in Pokémon GO soon.