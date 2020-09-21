Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of these Legendary Pokémon, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Articuno raid rotation, which brings back this beautiful Ice/Flying-type Legendary bird after a long time absent from raids, let's take a deep dive into the Freeze Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 144, Articuno is a dual Ice/Flying-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. It is referred to as the "Freeze Pokémon," perhaps a nod to its name "Freezer" in the original Japanese. This is what Articuno's Dex entry says in Pokémon GO:

Articuno is a Legendary Pokémon that can control ice. The flapping of its wings chills the air. As a result, it is said that when this Pokémon flies, snow will fall.

In the original game series, this Freeze Pokémon can be encountered on Seafoam Islands in the Kanto Region. Along with Zapdos and Moltres, the three make up the Legendary Birds trio. Their names are inspired by the Spanish numbers uno, dos, and tres, which establishes them as the first three Legendary birds. Later Legendary birds Lugia and Ho-Oh do not continue this trend.

For fans of the anime, Articuno appears prominently in the film The Power of One along with Zapdos, Moltres, and Lugia. It is also featured in the following main series episodes: Moving Pictures, Spring Fever, Freeze Frame, Numero Uno Articuno, and The Symbol Life.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Articuno:

Red/Blue: A legendary bird Pokémon that is said to appear to doomed people who are lost in icy mountains.

Yellow: A legendary bird Pokémon. It freezes water that is contained in the winter air and makes it snow.

Stadium: A legendary bird Pokémon with long and distinctive tail feathers. Said to appear if you are freezing on a snowy mountain.

Gold: The magnificent, seemingly translucent wings of this legendary bird Pokémon are said to be made of ice.

Silver: One of the legendary bird Pokémon, it chills moisture in the atmosphere to create snow while flying.