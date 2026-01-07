Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Follow Us, Game Atelier

Follow Us Announced For Early Access This Year on Steam

The co-op action-adventure asymmetrical thriller game Follow Us dropped a new trailer with the word of an Early Access release this year

One player explores haunted environments while another guides and hacks from the van to keep them alive.

Gameplay is built on tense communication, testing friendships and relationships in creepy scenarios.

Choose roles—Explorer or Operator—in each level, facing psychological tension and unexpected chaos.

Indie game developer and publisher Game Atelier has confirmed that their upcoming game, Follow Us, will be released this year into Early Access. The team has called this one a "hilarious and horrifying relationship stress test," as you'll be playing a co-op action-adventure asymmetrical thriller game where one player explores the environment, while the other players guide them remotely from the van, both investigating while trying to keep the explorer alive. The game has no proper launch date for EA, just a trailer to check out for the time being.

Follow Us

In the near future, people live entirely through their screens, and going outside has become too risky. You stream for a shady channel called Follow Us, ready to do anything to keep its audience hooked. Your mission: entertain the masses… and stay alive. Follow Us is an asymmetrical two-player co-op horror game. In this hilarious and terrifying relationship stress test, one player explores a spooky environment, while another guides them remotely from the van, trying to keep their partner alive.

Each round lets players choose whether they want to play as the intrepid Explorer – who bravely navigates a deadly, haunted map – or the Operator, who hangs back to guide their comrade and hack the playspace to protect them. The asymmetrical nature of the game makes it perfect for players, where one player likes being spooked, while the other prefers a more casual, albeit chaotic, experience of overseeing an operation from afar. So there's something for everyone!

Built on communication rather than complex mechanics, Follow Us creates tension by combining two different things – isolation and connection with a partner. Every mission becomes a live stress test for friendship and relationships. Friends and couples alike may find the game generating unexpected funny and horrifying reactions as players switch roles and power dynamics. Every level explores a different type of fear, from psychological tension to pure dread. The Explorer experiences isolation and danger in the field, while the operator suffers through helplessness and constant pressure. Every swap creates a fresh emotional scenario, making each playthrough completely different with unexpected communication conflicts guaranteed to create creepy co-op chaos! Who would you trust with your life?

