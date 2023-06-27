Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame, Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon TCG Japan Drops Pikachu-Themed July 2023 Merch
Pokémon TCG Japan drops Pikachu-themed merch in early July 2023 ahead of the release of the Ruler of the Black Flame expansion.
We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, we take a break from card previews from the set and instead take a look at various products that will be coming out in Japan's Pokémon Center stores in preparation for the release of Ruler of the Black Flame.
The following items will be released at Japan's Pokémon Center stores on July 7th:
- Pikachu Deck Box
- Pikachu Card Sleeves
- Pikachu Playmat
- Pikachu Card Box
- Pikachu Collection File
- Pikachu Damage Counter Cases
- Poké Ball Deck Box
- Poké Ball Card Sleeves
- Poké Ball Card Box
- Rowlet Evolutionary Line Deck Box
- Rowlet Evolutionary Line Card Sleeves
- Greninja Card Sleeves
- Greninja Damage Counters Case
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.
