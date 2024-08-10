Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Reveals Jaden & Yubel Accessories

Konmai revealed a new set of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game accessories, this set being decoreated in series favorites Jaden & Yubel

Konami revealed a new line of accessories for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this week, as we're getting a set with Jaden & Yubel as the main characters. This is the standard array of accessories you usually see from the company every year, as you're getting new options for a game map, card case, card sleeves, and a 9-pocket portfolio. We have the details and images of all four for you below, as they will go on sale on January 24, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Jaden & Yubel Accessories

Card Case

The celebrations for the 25th Anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game continues with the Jaden & Yubel Card Case for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game! Protect your deck with the perfect card case featuring brand-new dynamic artwork by Jaden Yuki from Yu-Gi-Oh! Along with some of the most important monsters in Jaden's Deck: Yubel, Winged Kuriboh, and Elemental HERO Neos! This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck. Each case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards, like Phantom of Yubel from Battles of Legend: Terminal Revenge, will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!

Card Sleeves

Protect the cards in your Deck with Card Sleeves featuring brand-new dynamic artwork of Jaden Yuki and Yubel from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX! Each pack contains 50 total Card Sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Use these official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Sleeves to keep all your cards, including Phantom of Yubel from Battles of Legend: Terminal Revenge, safe in all your Duels.

Game Mat

This Game Mat showcases brand-new dynamic artwork of Jaden Yuki and Yubel from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used for prizing in various Konami-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep all your cards, including Phantom of Yubel from Battles of Legend: Terminal Revenge, saf e while you Duel your way to the top!

9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio

The front of the portfolio features brand-new dynamic artwork by Jaden Yuki from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX and the back features his monster, Yubel. Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10 – page Portfolio has nine pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can store up to 180 of your most cared-for cards, including Phantom of Yubel from Battles of Legend: Terminal Revenge. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.

