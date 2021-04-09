Zavvi Has Released An Exclusive The Lion King Legacy SNES Cartridge

The majesty of The Lion King is cinematic legend, and when it comes to video games, its SNES adaptation truly pushed the limits of what was possible in the 16-bit era. From its nuanced character animation to its epic (and gut-wrenching) Wildebeest stampede, the Serengetti-spanning scope of the film was impressively captured on cartridge in all its glory. This ultimate Legacy Cartridge Collection edition pays tribute to the impossible feats that The Lion King achieved way back in 1994, with painstaking restoration of all the original artwork and presentation in a premium package fit for royalty.

Limited to 4500 pieces, and actually playable on a US SNES, the cartridges come in an opaque Mufasa Marigold design and an ultra-limited translucent Serengeti Sunrise glow-in-the-dark edition, designed by Jango Snow Art & Design. Each cartridge is complete with all the retro trappings, including an all-important, custom dust cover and a full-colour, premium instruction booklet with restored artwork, and comes in a speciality fold-out foil box with gloss and embellishments.