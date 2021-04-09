Zavvi Has Released An Exclusive The Lion King Legacy SNES Cartridge
Zavvi revealed today that they have released an exclusive Legacy SNES cartridge of the classic 1994 game The Lion King. This is a complete remake of what players would have gotten back in the '90s, with its own special artwork and branding for their collection. The game is totally compatible with US SNES and exclusive to the UK and EU, created by the folks at iam8bit. You can buy one right now for £99.99 while supplies last, and it should be noted there's only 4,500 of them for sale.
The majesty of The Lion King is cinematic legend, and when it comes to video games, its SNES adaptation truly pushed the limits of what was possible in the 16-bit era. From its nuanced character animation to its epic (and gut-wrenching) Wildebeest stampede, the Serengetti-spanning scope of the film was impressively captured on cartridge in all its glory. This ultimate Legacy Cartridge Collection edition pays tribute to the impossible feats that The Lion King achieved way back in 1994, with painstaking restoration of all the original artwork and presentation in a premium package fit for royalty.
Limited to 4500 pieces, and actually playable on a US SNES, the cartridges come in an opaque Mufasa Marigold design and an ultra-limited translucent Serengeti Sunrise glow-in-the-dark edition, designed by Jango Snow Art & Design. Each cartridge is complete with all the retro trappings, including an all-important, custom dust cover and a full-colour, premium instruction booklet with restored artwork, and comes in a speciality fold-out foil box with gloss and embellishments.
- Brand-New Playable SNES-Compatible Cartridge (Compatible with US SNES)
- Limited Edition of 4500
- Opaque Mufasa Marigold and Ultra Limited Translucent Serengeti Sunrise Glow-in-the-Dark Cartridges
- Specialty Fold-Out Foil Box with Gloss and Embellishments
- Full-Color, Premium Instruction Booklet w/ Restored Artwork + Foreword by Mike Mika
- Custom Dust Cover
- Retro Pack-In Surprises
- Custom Package Design & Restoration by Jango Snow Art & Design
- Manufacturing by Retrotainment Games + Infinite NES Lives