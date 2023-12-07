Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Timeless Travels, zekrom

Zekrom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Timeless Travels

Our Zekrom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will teach you how to defeat this Dragon/Electric-type Raid Boss during Timeless Travels.

Article Summary Timeless Travel season brings Zekrom back to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.

Pokebattler ranks Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, and others as top counters.

Non-Mega and non-Shadow Zekrom counters include Rayquaza and Garchomp.

Zekrom can be beaten by 2 elite trainers; Shiny rate is about 1 in 20.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zekrom in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Zekrom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zekrom counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Mamowswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zekrom with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mamowswine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zekrom can be defeated with two elite trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zekrom will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!