Zenless Zone Zero Reveals "Encore For An Old Dream" Update

Zenless Zone Zero has revealed the next major update for the game, as Version 2.6: Encore for an Old Dream arrives next week

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.6: Encore for an Old Dream launches with Valentine’s Day Gilded Carrot Day event.

Sunna (S-Rank Physical Support) and Aria (Ether Anomaly) debut as new playable agents with special outfits.

A Harmony of Delusions event brings rhythm-based gameplay, new rewards, and Marcel Adventure map expansions.

Hollow Zero gains the new Operation Matrix mode, a Sweep function, and agent upgrades for streamlined play.

HoYoverse has revealed the next major update to Zenless Zone Zero, with the finer details of Version 2.6: Encore for an Old Dream announced. This particular update brings Proxies back to Sixth Street, serving as the Valentine's Day content for the game, with love being driven into New Eridu's annual Gilded Carrot Day festivities. You'll also see two new agents: Sunna and Aria, and the usual array of content updates and rewards. We have the full rundown of everything being added below, as the content will be released on February 6, 2026.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 2.6: Encore for an Old Dream

As the city prepares for Gilded Carrot Day, New Eridu glows with festive lights and anticipation — yet unease persists beneath the surface. The Phaethon siblings are drawn into an urgent commission involving an illegal intelligent entity, leading to the opportunity to partner with Jane Doe once more on Sixth Street. Still, the holiday spirit endures and spreads to the iconic 404 Error music venue, where the Angels of Delusion are preparing for their first live performance under the guidance of an enigmatic vocal coach. Even as the Hollows loom and uncertainty lingers, dreams continue to shine, songs find their audience, and someone will always stand guard over those fleeting, precious moments. This is New Eridu.

As an up-and-coming group, the members of Angels of Delusion can perform coordinated attacks, and Sunna and Aria will be the first to step onto the battlefield in Version 2.6. As an S-Rank Physical Support agent, Sunna excels at empowering Attack and Anomaly teammates. Her companion Bubblegum marks enemies with Cat's Gaze, which can be detonated to deal damage while granting powerful Attack buffs to the entire squad. When activating her Ultimate, Sunna swings her oversized hammer to inflict a heavy burst of damage and triggers a Quick Assist that seamlessly brings allies into combat. Joining her is Aria, the group's lead vocalist and an Ether Anomaly agent who possesses two distinct forms: a construct form and an idol projection. She specializes in high burst damage against enemies afflicted with Attribute Anomalies through charged attacks and is particularly adept at confronting foes head-on. Supporting them behind the scenes is their devoted fan club president, Bangboo Biggest Fan, whose unwavering encouragement steadily restores HP, and can even increase the squad's Attack when at least two Angels of Delusion members are present. Sunna and Aria will also receive brand-new outfits, with Aria's costume featuring a unique dual-form design. In addition, the S-Rank agents Yixuan (Auric Ink – Rupture) and Yuzuha (Physical – Support) will return in this version's rerun banners.

The centerpiece event of Version 2.6, "A Harmony of Delusions," invites Proxies to step into the role of backstage staff supporting the Angels of Delusion. Proxies will manage training schedules and social media activities, guiding the group's rise through rhythm-based gameplay and an expanded Marcel Adventure featuring new maps and mechanics. Beyond the festivities, Hollow Zero will receive a new game mode addition, Operation Matrix. This mode introduces weekly rotating themed stages with unique mechanics, where teams consist of three Primary agents, one Bangboo, and one Auxiliary agent, with the addition of new Resonia and agent-specific Gears that deepen strategic variety. Moreover, a new Sweep function has also been added to Hollow Zero to further streamline progression and enrich exploration.

The celebration continues with an extensive rewards lineup and optimizations. Agents Lycaon and Harumasa will receive their enhancements, while a new outfit for Pan Yinhu will be available through a limited-time event. To commemorate Gilded Carrot Day, a special Inter-Knot Membership event starting today allows players to earn Polychrome through daily activities, including a login reward totaling 3,300 Polychromes. In addition, from February 14 to February 23, the festive event "Gilded Surprise, Wonderful Boo-ns" invites players to log in daily for lucky draws, with a chance to share in a massive 4 billion Polychrome prize pool.

To celebrate the Angels of Delusion's debut, the global fan support initiative "Sugar Rush: Cuteness Saves the World" will launch in different regions. Featuring worldwide collaborations, offline events, and themed activities, the initiative offers exclusive merchandise — including towels, light sticks, T-shirts, and more — for cheering fans. Further details will be announced through official social media channels.

