Zenless Zone Zero Reveals Soldier 0-Anby For Next Update

Zenless Zone Zero has revealed new details of what's coming in Version 1.6, set to release later this week, as a new character arrives

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero's Version 1.6 unveils Soldier 0-Anby and dives into New Eridu's military past.

New gameplay features Geppetto boss fight, Hollow Zero's Shadow Operation, and Trigger's Sniper Mode.

New S-Rank agents Trigger and returning characters enhance battle dynamics with unique abilities.

Upcoming events include March On, Tiny Titan! and Little Knight's Big Charge for exclusive rewards.

HoYoverse revealed new details about the next big update for Zenless Zone Zero, as a new character enters the mix with some additional content. Version 1.6, also known as Among the Forgotten Ruins, will introduce players to Soldier 0-Anby, as well as a hidden history of New Eridu's military factions, and the discovery of the secrets of Sacrifice. We have the finer details below, as the update launches on March 12.

Zenless Zone Zero – Among the Forgotten Ruins

In this new chapter of the main story, Proxies are determined to secure an artifact related to Sacrifice in an auction that has ignited tensions among different factions. Amidst the intrigue, Hugo and Vivian appear to be deliberately drawing close to the Proxies, blurring the line between ally and adversary. Beyond the main narrative, players will also uncover Anby's past before her involvement with the Cunning Hares and gain deeper insights into New Eridu's military force.

Anby Demara used to be known as Soldier 0 – Anby, the former leader of the Silver Squad. She is an S-Rank Electric Attack Agent, wielding dual swords to rapidly deal Electric damage. Her attack triggers Aftershock as well as amplifying the CRIT DMG of allies targeting the same enemy. Alongside Soldier 0 – Anby, the new S-Rank character Trigger, an Electric Stun Agent and ace sniper of the Obol Squad, will make her debut. When entering Sniper Mode, Trigger can swiftly evade enemy attacks, striking at the opportune moment while calling in teammates for a Quick Assist. Her attack accumulates Purge, enhancing Aftershock damage and increasing damage dealt by allies on the same target. In addition, our familiar friend Pulchra Fellini is making her return in Version 1.6 as an A-Rank Physical Stun Agent under the banner of the Sons of Calydon. In the meantime, S-Rank Fire Anomaly Agent Burnice and S-Rank Ether Attack Agent Zhuyuan will also make their return in the rerun banners.

In Version 1.6, players will get to confront the new boss Geppetto in Hollow Zero and unlock the newly introduced Difficulty VI in Battlefront Purge. Furthermore, players can experience the new Hollow Zero gameplay Shadow Operation, featuring unique effects in every battle stage, such as increasing damage based on accumulated coins. In Trigger's TV Schedule, a new third-person shooter gameplay will be introduced, allowing players to take on sniper missions. Additionally, Proxies can complete challenges as a Bangboo drone in the March On, Tiny Titan! event or aid a Bangboo in completing 10 different trials in the Little Knight's Big Charge event to obtain exclusive rewards, including the playable agent Pulchra.

