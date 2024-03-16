Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Ota Imon, Zet Zillions

Zet Zillions Confirmed For PC Release In Late May

Check out the latest trailer for Zet Zillions, as the roguelike deckbuilder game will be released for PC via Steam on May 23.

Article Summary Zet Zillions, a roguelike deckbuilder game, set for PC release on May 23.

Navigate space maps and fight enemies in the Wolfstride universe.

Upgrade your deck with experiments and combine cards for chaos.

Featuring random galaxies, colossal battles, and multiple endings.

Indie game developer developer OTA IMON and publisher Raw Fury have confirmed their upcoming game Zet Zillions will be coming out this May. The game was teased as part of The MIX x Kinda Funny Spring Game Showcase, as they briefly showed off more of their upcoming single-player, story-based roguelike deckbuilder game. Well, actually, you just get to see two people playing the game together, but that's still gameplay footage. You can check out the trailer here, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on May 23, 2024.

Zet Zillions

Zet Zillions is a story-driven roguelike deck-builder and a wacky space opera. You will navigate through vast space maps with Foam Gun and her planet-ship Baby Violence, in search of a new home for humanity. But beware: The planets you'll try to conquer won't go down without a fight! Upgrade your weapon arsenal by conducting freakish experiments. Combine your cards and create chaos. Overpopulate planets (by throwing your own crew at them) and blow them into smithereens! Set in the future of the Wolfstride universe, Zet Zillions throws you to the cosmos to navigate vast maps in search of a new home for humanity. But the galaxy is a dangerous place! You'll need to combine and transform your cards to survive against space's baddest enemies, conducting freakish experiments to unlock the full power of your deck. Zet Zillions features fast-paced and satisfying card battles, paired with an epic story with colorful art style, animations, and voice-over.

EXPLORE! Discover randomly generated galaxies with vast maps and thrilling locations.

Discover randomly generated galaxies with vast maps and thrilling locations. BATTLE! Build a synergized deck, buy equipment and upgrades, and fight COLOSSAL enemies as big as STARS in challenging card-based encounters.

Build a synergized deck, buy equipment and upgrades, and fight COLOSSAL enemies as big as STARS in challenging card-based encounters. SECRETS! Collect and combine cards to make your deck even more powerful. Experience an action-packed story complete with multiple endings, high-energy animations, and voice-overs.

