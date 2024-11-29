Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quantum Quirks, Zeverland

Zeverland Releases New Extended Announcement Trailer

Quantum Quirks released a new extended video for their upcoming game Zeverland, but no landing page for the game or a release window

Indie game developer and publisher Quantum Quirks have released the first teaser video for their upcoming zombie survival game, Zeverland. The promotion for this game is a little weird as they went for an IGN exclusive for the first 24 hours but released no info about a release window beyond "2025," and have no Steam page for the game (despite saying that's where it will be released), and continually pointed people to a Discord server, where they don't have any additional information there either. They did everything to make sure you knew it was coming, but no way to wishlist it. In any case, enjoy the video above!

Zeverland

In Zeverland, a seemingly harmless meteor shower changes the course of humanity. When the meteor disintegrates, the aftermath triggers a rain of red spores, which begin infecting everything in their path, with 90% of all life — plants, animals, and even humans — becoming altered by the infection. Yet, a small percentage of humanity remains immune, struggling to survive in a fractured world. Zeverland offers a fresh take on survival gameplay with its dual-perspective system, allowing players who become infected to continue their journey as "Zeds," gaining new abilities and offering a new way to play. The game spans 30-day phases, each marked by changing seasons and weather, presenting dynamic challenges such as group quests to restore landmarks and manage the infection. It fosters collaborative exploration without enforced alliances, encouraging players to form natural social connections while embracing a robust crafting system that rewards creativity. With a massive 24×24 km map, diverse environments, and high replayability, each playthrough offers a unique experience to keep players on their toes.

Live the Zed Lifestyle: Infection doesn't end gameplay and allows players to experience gameplay from both human and Zed perspectives.

Infection doesn't end gameplay and allows players to experience gameplay from both human and Zed perspectives. Craft and Combine Anything and Everything: Combine virtually any two items to create all sorts of strange and useful combos.

Combine virtually any two items to create all sorts of strange and useful combos. Huge World Map to Explore: Choose your starting location to determine your equipment, supplies, and strategy, with different areas having different infection levels.

Choose your starting location to determine your equipment, supplies, and strategy, with different areas having different infection levels. Massively Multiplayer: Engage with friends, strangers, and NPCs to form teams, recruit survivors, and build settlements.

Engage with friends, strangers, and NPCs to form teams, recruit survivors, and build settlements. Ride Around the Apocalypse in Style: Drive customizable vehicles and create your own mobile fortress with a fully customizable RV.

