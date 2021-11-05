Ziggurat Interactive Heads To War In This Month's Retro First Friday

Ziggurat Interactive has released two new games for their Retro First Friday program as we're headed into battle in the air and in the sea. The two classic games that the company is bringing back to the forefront this time will both take you back to the days of "warfare simulation" as Das Boot: German U-boat Simulation and Blue Max: Aces of the Great War. are coming to Steam and GoG. Two different types of games set in two different time periods of war. The first one, Blue Max, will take you to World War I as you'll mix it up in a unique turn-based system focused on the classic dogfight battles that would happen in the skies. Meanwhile, Das Boot will take you to World War II as you dive deep into the thick of submarine warfare fighting against the Allied Forces in a German U-boat. Both will be available for a 33% discount for a limited time.

Blue Max: Aces of the Great War: The skies of World War I were full of uniquely deadly planes: the Fokker DR.I, Sopwith Camel, and Spad S.XIII just to name a few. Jump into the cockpit of a vast selection of Great War-era aircraft and take on diverse aerial combat missions. Shoot down enemy fliers and destroy ground targets alone or with a friend in cooperative and competitive modes. For a unique switch-up, players can change from real-time to turn-based combat modes! Das Boot: German U-boat Simulation: Take the helm of a Type VII U-boat in this 3D-rendered recreation of World War II submarine warfare. The Allies have you surrounded; they're attacking from the air and sea, on the surface and from below. In order to survive, you'll have to make full use of your navigational tools and arsenal of torpedoes, guns and cannons. The game also features a unique code-cracking mechanic, where orders will need to be deciphered with the help of an Enigma machine. If you follow your coded orders while attacking and retreating strategically, victory may be within your reach.