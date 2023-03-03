Ziggurat Interactive Releases Guardians Of Infinity: To Save Kennedy Ziggurat Interactive has released Guardians Of Infinity: To Save Kennedy for PC as part of their Retro First Friday system.

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed their latest addition to Retro First Friday as they have re-released Guardians Of Infinity: To Save Kennedy for Steam and GOG. If you've never seen this game before, it's basically a radical adventure in which you go back in time to save Kennedy in 1964, and then deal with he consequences of what happens when you either succeed or fail in different ways. We got more info on the game for you below.

"The year is 2087, and mankind has no time to lose. The time continuum is inexplicably unraveling by the hour, threatening to destroy the planet Earth. You assume the identity of Adam Cooper. Your mission: to thwart the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and successfully return to the future with all of your agents. You guide your agents and send them to critical cities such as Washington, D.C., Hyannis Port, and Dallas, where they must convince the President's family, friends, and associates that his life is in jeopardy. Send your agents to see Attorney General Robert Kennedy, Vice President Lyndon Johnson, or confront assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. This sets the stage for your climactic face-to-face meeting with President Kennedy, where you must convince him of the impending danger awaiting him. You'll definitely need the manual in this complex text adventure from 1988 (Paragon Software). Can you save President Kennedy? Will you successfully return to the future? Who is the evil mastermind behind the assassination and the plot to destroy time?"

REQUIRED: Manual and Novella guiding you on your quest available in your install directory

Innovative for its time, unique character interaction and sophisticated human communication feel like you are carrying on an actual conversation with your agents.

Over 125 historical figures from the Kennedy era to utilize in your plan to save the President.

A background novel explaining the time crisis in detail and setting the stage for your historical mission.

A highly classified collection of images containing top-secret illustrations of the events leading to your mission.

A climactic meeting between you and President Kennedy.