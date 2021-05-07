Ziggurat Interactive Reveals Retro First Friday Titles For May 2021

Ziggurat Interactive has released their next set of four retro games as part of their Retro First Friday promotion for May 2021. Technically you're getting three games because two of them are from the same series and they're wrapped up in a specific collection. Those games are Scubaventure: The Search For Pirate's Treasure, Slordax: The Unknown Enemy, Rescue Rover, and Rescue Rover 2. As is the standard for all of these games, you can find them released on both Steam and GOG, where they'll be discounted for a limited time at 33% off. This is basically a chance for players to go play something old school at a cheaper price, while also giving those of us who remember these games fondly a chance to get them back after they've been ported and cleaned up a bit. You can read more about all of them below along with their trailers.

ScubaVenture: The Search For Pirate's Treasure: The lost treasure of Barbarosa has been discovered, so grab your SCUBA gear and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime in this 2D action title. Explore the sunken ship, avoid sharks and ghostly pirates, and bring back all the doubloons you can carry!

The lost treasure of Barbarosa has been discovered, so grab your SCUBA gear and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime in this 2D action title. Explore the sunken ship, avoid sharks and ghostly pirates, and bring back all the doubloons you can carry! Slordax: The Unknown Enemy: The evil Slordax empire, long thought dead, have returned and plan to wage war on the universe! It's up to you, in your high-tech spacecraft, to launch a preemptive strike and take out the Slordax in this classic top-down shooter!

The evil Slordax empire, long thought dead, have returned and plan to wage war on the universe! It's up to you, in your high-tech spacecraft, to launch a preemptive strike and take out the Slordax in this classic top-down shooter! Rescue Rover Collection: In Rescue Rover and Rescue Rover 2, you'll solve puzzles in your quest to rescue your beloved dog Rover from evil robots while making your way through multiple levels to bring your faithful friend home safe and sound. But watch out for those robots, forcefields, and terrifying traps — this rescue mission isn't going to be easy!

