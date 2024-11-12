Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Stardust Collective, Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure Receives New Massive Update

Stardust Collective has released a massive update in their VR title Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure, providing a number of improvements

VR developer and publisher Stardust Collective confirmed that Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure has been given a new major update today. Version 1.2 comes with a ton of new content, including upgraded visuals, bug fixes, balancing additions, revamped audio, and more. We have details of what you can expect as the content is now live.

Version 1.2

Updated Meta Quest 3/3S Visuals – New visuals for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, including higher texture quality and rendering resolution to all objects in the game, as well as newly added reflections.

New visuals for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, including higher texture quality and rendering resolution to all objects in the game, as well as newly added reflections. Revamped Audio Presentation – Animations for characters now react to what's happening in the game's world, and many more dialog lines have been added to the game for the majority of characters.

Animations for characters now react to what's happening in the game's world, and many more dialog lines have been added to the game for the majority of characters. Level Updates and Features – A handful of levels have received complete revamps of enemy behavior, including improvements to enemy AI, while new features have been added in some levels to improve clarity on players' objectives.

A handful of levels have received complete revamps of enemy behavior, including improvements to enemy AI, while new features have been added in some levels to improve clarity on players' objectives. Quality of Life Improvements & Bug Fixes – Improvements that will make the title more intuitive to play, including various bug fixes to both levels and the game itself.

Improvements that will make the title more intuitive to play, including various bug fixes to both levels and the game itself. New Balancing – Some new balancing has been added to all difficulty modes, making the game easier to complete.

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventure

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures is a VR cockpit game combining ship management with action-arcade combat. You play as a (sometimes effective) bounty hunter with possibly questionable morals, currently in possession of a powerful little alien that you may or may not have stolen/liberated from the evil Empire. As the Empire closes in, you'll need to find a way to balance your ship's management with the onslaught of attacks. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Become one with the ship: Immerse yourself in a cockpit packed full from ceiling to floor with distinct physics-based interactions (Though make sure to keep your eye on them all if you want to survive!).

Immerse yourself in a cockpit packed full from ceiling to floor with distinct physics-based interactions (Though make sure to keep your eye on them all if you want to survive!). Rebel against The Empire: Engage in thrilling dogfights as squads of enemies pursue you to re-capture the small green treasure aboard your ship – shoot bullets, launch bombs, and raise your shields. It's going to get bumpy!

Engage in thrilling dogfights as squads of enemies pursue you to re-capture the small green treasure aboard your ship – shoot bullets, launch bombs, and raise your shields. It's going to get bumpy! Navigate the vacuum of space: Control the ship with a radical and easy-to-use virtual flight stick design, dodge your way through hazardous space environments, and don't forget to do a barrel roll!

Control the ship with a radical and easy-to-use virtual flight stick design, dodge your way through hazardous space environments, and don't forget to do a barrel roll! The little guy: Who could forget your cosmic friend, Ziggy?! This mysterious creature is a perfect fuel source. You can also play with them, use them as a resource, feed them, and most importantly pet them!

Who could forget your cosmic friend, Ziggy?! This mysterious creature is a perfect fuel source. You can also play with them, use them as a resource, feed them, and most importantly pet them! The Journey: Fight your way through 13 unique levels total. Forge a different path each time by beating challenges and unlocking harder worlds en route.

