Zombie Army VR Reveals The Story In Latest Trailer

Rebellion Developments have revealed more about the story for Zombie Army VR, as the game is headed to VR sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Zombie Army VR trailer unveils WW2-era undead storyline.

Gameplay includes dual-wielding and authentic WWII arsenal.

Experience immersive VR combat as a Deadhunter elite.

Set for 2024 release on PSVR2, Meta Quest series, and PC.

Rebellion Developments released a new trailer for their upcoming VR experience, Zombie Army VR, giving us a better idea of what the story will be. The events for this game take place alongside several pivotal events of the Zombie Army series, as you'll play a member of the Deadhunters currently hunting down zombie war criminals from this alternative version of World War II. You'll be fighting in the nearly annihilated town of Nuremberg to help Captain Hermann Wolff find his family in the middle of trying to stop a European zombie apocalypse. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out sometime in 2024 for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, Pro, Oculus Rift, and PC headsets via Steam

Zombie Army VR

Following the story of the Zombie Army series, Zombie Army VR brings you back to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad tasked with hunting down zombie war criminals. You will fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg and help Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter's legendary leader, find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. VR brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series. Use both hands to aim down the sights of your rifle and line up that perfect shot at range.

When things get up close and personal, use each hand independently to dual-wield pistols and submachine guns. You will also need to master reloading drills as the undead masses bear down on you from all sides. Overcoming your nerves and operating under pressure will be crucial if you are to succeed. To help send the undead scourge back into the abyss, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. You will also need to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter as you fight zombie-infested 1940s Europe and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

