Zombie Cure Lab Confirms Early December Early Access Date

Publisher Aerosoft and developer Thera Bytes confirmed this week that Zombie Cure Lab is coming to Early Access in December. The primary game isn't set to be released until sometime in Q3 2023, but now we know we'll be getting a simplified version starting on December 7th, 2022. As it is with most EA versions, you'll be getting a sampling of the game for you to try out and experiment with while they continue developing it, eventually getting the rest of the game down the road. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game.

"As the world ends, the last remaining humans hide underground, emerging to find a whole heap of zombies where their friends once stood. But with a little ingenuity, these walkers can become allies once more! Command a colony of heroic scientists on a quest to restore the world. Start the adventure by gathering natural resources in the woodlands and summits. Prepare for the first night with fortifications and a rudimentary base, giving the scientists just enough stability and defense to stay alive. With a foothold established, set traps for the zombies and attempt to snag one. Take it back to the lab and attempt to reverse the infection. Eureka! The zombie is a humble human once more. One down, only 500 million to go!"

"Manage the workforce, both original scientists and newly converted human-zombie hybrids alike, to keep them happy and hearty, ready to research and work. Setup kitchens, recreational spaces, and other creature comforts. Research and unlock sci-fi tech like freeze rays and barriers to capture more zombies. Expand the lab's manpower and resources to rewind history and save all of mankind.With time, meticulous planning, and precise management, the undead hordes will soon become the Working Dead. But stay vigilant, as Humbies are unpredictable. Go above and beyond their basic needs, lest their primal, flesh-eating instincts claw back to the surface."