Zynga Poker Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Mutli-Week Event

Zynga has revealed new plans to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Zynga Poker, as they mark this anniversary with something new every day. Starting today, the game will be holding a 21-day event in-game, which will ruin all the way through September 28. Every single day will have something new that you can take part in to liven up the gameplay, as well as the possibility of getting free chips every day as they have 15 billion chips to hand out to 15 lucky winners in the free-to-play title..

Since launching in 2007, Zynga Poker has amassed a global community of poker fans of over 236 million lifetime players, who are drawn to the intuitive yet action-packed gameplay of Texas Hold'Em. Players of all levels can join the 15th Birthday celebration as the mobile game will be shelling out impressive rewards daily, ranging from free chips to Lucky Bonus Spins and unique table gifts. Players will have the chance to try their hand on the new birthday-themed tables and collect limited watches as they win their way through new challenges. To cap off the festivities, Zynga Poker will be giving away 15 billion chips to 15 lucky winners on their social media channels, making it the largest giveaway in the game's history.

Zynga Poker is one of the most popular poker games in the world and now has more ways for players to compete than ever before. Designed to play like a real table experience, the Texas Hold 'Em Poker game lets players participate in Spin and Win tournament mode, or a cash table game to win big with up to nine players. For over 14 years, Zynga Poker has developed a strong community supported by a VIP program, which allows players to earn benefits and features by reaching higher tiers with exclusive chip package offerings and special game modes.