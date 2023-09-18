Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys, bad boys 4, film, sony pictures

Bad Boys 4 Co-Director Says A Fun, Action-Packed Film Is Coming

The co-director of the upcoming film Bad Boys 4 says the next installment is going to be a solid blend of action and comedy for its audience.

In 1995, the buddy cop action comedy film Bad Boys became a huge hit with moviegoers, spawning three films to date, with the most recent chapter getting released in 2020. Plus, as of now, they've earned nearly $850 million at the box office, so you just know Hollywood wants to keep this story alive for years to come.

For its next major move, the popular franchise will continue its ongoing story with an untitled fourth entry in 2024 that's poised to reunite its leading duo for more outlandish adventures. But don't just take our word for it; here's what one of the co-directors of Bad Boys 4 is saying about the next entry of the entertaining film series.

Bad Boys 4 Wants its Fans to Enjoy Plenty of Laughs and Action Along the Way

During a conversation between The Playlist and the directors of Bad Boys 4, the filmmakers hint at an exciting action-packed installment by telling the publication, "Well, you know, the title that we like — I don't know that they're going to go for it yet — would be like, 'Bad Boys Ride or Die,' because 'Bad Boys 4 Life' is already taken," El Arbi initially tells the outlet before then adding, "We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know? But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had a dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. [Martin Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

The next installment of the Bad Boys franchise (which has already been in development for a few years now) is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on June 14, 2024, from Sony Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!