Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: Ralph Fiennes BTS Vignette, 2 BTS Images, 2 Posters

Sony Pictures released a new BTS vignette focusing on Ralph Fiennes' Dr. Kelson, two HQ BTS images, and two international posters.

Article Summary Sony Pictures UK drops a new behind-the-scenes vignette spotlighting Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson in 28 Years Later.

Dr. Kelson is teased as a doctor, a humanist, a man who is compassionate, and someone who has accepted the fate of death.

Two international posters and more behind-the-scenes images surface for 28 Years Later marketing.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, will be released on June 20, 2025.

Apparently, if you want behind-the-scenes content for 28 Years Later, you need to be watching the Sony Pictures UK YouTube channel, specifically because this is the third little behind-the-scenes vignette that they have posted that isn't anywhere on the US channel. This time, we're learning a bit about Ralph Fiennes and his character, Dr. Kelson. This is one of several big aspects of this film that we really don't know anything about. We've also heard that this character will be more important in the second film, but it's quite clear that he has a place in this film as well. Fiennes describes Kelson as a doctor, a humanist, a man who is compassionate, and someone who has accepted the fate of death. Those skulls, however, look a bit more like something you would see in a cult, and when they released the posters with the skulls, Sony tweeted them with the words "memento mori." We see him say those words in this vignette, but a memento mori can be a physical object as well.

We also got some more pictures and posters. The official media site was updated with two more high-quality behind-the-scenes images, including the awesome one with the bar of phones. We also got two more posters, both international, shared over on IMP Awards. The D-Box one is great, but the other one is pretty standard, which is a shame. It feels like the marketing for 28 Years Later is either hitting it straight out of the park or being frighteningly mediocre.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!