28 Years Later: Ralph Fiennes Play A "Much Bigger Part" In The Sequel

28 Years Later star Ralph Fiennes teases his "survivor" character who has some "quite out-there in his views on the world."

Article Summary Ralph Fiennes joins 28 Years Later as "out-there" survivor Dr. Kelson in a pivotal role.

Fiennes' character, Kelson, is significant to the upcoming sequel, hinting at a larger role in the next film.

Director Danny Boyle teases Kelson's major impact and evolution in the sequel's thrilling storyline.

28 Years Later explores new virus evolution, continuing Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's chilling franchise.

28 Years Later feels like it went from zero to a hundred really fast. One day, it seemed like the third film wouldn't ever happen, and the next, a new trilogy was being announced. Then it felt like we all blinked, and they had already finished filming two of three films. When Hollywood wants to get a project moving, they get it moving, and this one certainly had momentum once it finally got off the ground. The teaser trailer and early posters haven't told us much, we know that the virus has evolved and things are not better, but the new issue of Empire is out here giving us all of the juicy details. We know some basic story details now, such as that Cillian Murphy is not in the first film and isn't that infected person featured in the teaser trailer. Today, we are learning what the consistently excellent Ralph Fiennes is up to in this world. According to Empire, Fiennes plays a man named Dr. Kelson, and they have an official look at him. He's covered in blood, and in the background, we see a giant tower of skulls, something featured in the first teaser poster.

As for how Fiennes would describe Kelson, "He's a survivor, and the way he survived is very interesting. He's quite out-there in his views on the world. … I think audiences will assume something about him and then see where it goes." In the summary, it mentions that things have gotten weird for survivors as well as the infected, so maybe it's through Kelson that we learn about that.

The giant pile of skulls also makes the subtitle of the second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, make a lot more sense because Fiennes explains that Kelson has "a much bigger part of the next one." So maybe we're looking at the Bone Temple in question. Director Danny Boyle is also teasing Kelson and how he becomes a major player in the second film.

"He strides forward into the second film in an enormous way," Boyle said, "where the question of what he's after and what he wants to do gets fully resolved." The fact that Kelson is a doctor is probably the biggest red flag for the character. It almost never fails that doctors stuck in situations like this tend to go off of the deep end, and it looks like that might be the case here. As Fiennes said, though, people will make assumptions in 28 Years Later, and Boyle and writer Alex Garland have already gone on the record about how they went in a new direction for these films. Fiennes is great, though, so anytime we see him in anything is a good time.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

