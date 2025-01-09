Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

Danny Boyle Says 28 Years Later Is A "Wholly Different Approach"

In 28 Years Later, which will be released on June 20, 2025, director Danny Boyle says they took "a wholly different approach" to the story.

After meandering through varying levels of development hell and rumors, we are returning to the world of rage virus with 28 Years Later. We have a teaser trailer, but so far, Sony has done a pretty good job hiding what is happening in this movie. However, it seems we are finally getting some detail so we know what kind of world we're walking, or sprinting, into. The movie is on the cover of Empire, which means there are lots of interviews and new tidbits of information. Director Danny Boyle explained the long wait between films was because he and writer Alex Garland spent a lot of time coming up with something new, much like the first film was something new.

"It was a wholly different approach," Boyle explained. "It was about what that 28 years gives you." In the article, we also got some details about the story, giving us a better idea of what is happening in this world. It turns out that the rest of the world more or less survived the rage virus despite the tease at the end of 28 Weeks Later. Britain, being landlocked, has been left to its own devices.

The main characters of 28 Years Laters are also landlocked but on a smaller island with a causeway that only connects it to the mainland during low tide. Boyle describes our characters' community as a "closed and necessarily very tight community. There are very strict defense laws, obviously, to survive that long in what is effectively an ongoing hostile environment. They've created a successful community, as they see it." In a move that mirrors many past societies, it becomes a rite of passage to go onto the mainland when you turn a certain age, and that's where everything goes wrong for our characters.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

