28 Years Later: Ralph Fiennes Reveals Some Plot Details

Ralph Fiennes has revealed some plot details for the upcoming 28 Years Later, including what role he will play in the upcoming sequel.

The film has completed shooting two of the planned three installments.

28 Years Later follows a boy's quest to save his mother amid the zombie plague.

Danny Boyle returns to direct, with the film set for release on June 20, 2025.

In a move that is very on-brand for the zombies in the film 28 Years Later, it seems to have come out of nowhere very quickly. One minute, it was another one of those films that might get made someday; the next two films were not only on the docket but greenlit with a cast. However, Sony and everyone involved with the movie haven't exactly given everyone a ton of details yet. However, Ralph Fiennes spoke to IndieWire while doing press for Conclave and revealed a lot, including what role he is playing and what the basic plot of the film will be.

"It's three films, of which two have been shot," he said. "Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

The last we heard about 28 Years Later was that the first movie had ended production, and the second was about to be shot, but that was back in August. So, sometime between now and then, they managed to get another one of these films shot. While some people might see that as an extremely fast turnaround for a production, horror fans know that it's actually a good sign. Horror is always better when it's done quickly and dirty. Plus, it also shows that Danny Boyle runs an extremely tight ship as a director.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was released, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers.

Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. It was announced in January that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple movies and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, and Jack O'Connell joined the cast.

