Kemi Badenoch's Favourite Superhero Is Doctor Strange

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK's Conservative Party loves, and rewatches Marvel movies and her favourite superhero is Doctor Strange.

Kemi Badenoch MP is the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, which was in power from 2010 to 2024, until they lost rather spectacularly to the Labour Party in last year's General Election. Following the resignation as party leader of the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP, Kemi Badenoch was elected leader, and took the official role of His Majesty's Leader Of The Opposition, leading the Conservative Party from the opposition benches in the House Of Commons, as well as leading the weekly Prime Minister's Question Time where Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer MP is routinely grilled about policy and performance. Earlier this year, she appeared on the BBC's Newscast, and I picked up on her love for the TV show Heroes. But her appreciation for superhero storytelling didn't stop there. Appearing again on Newscast again this week, she began being asked about her birthday plans. "My birthday used to be either watching the latest Harry Potter or the Lord of the Rings, so it was always a cinema day, and then it became Marvel because I'm quite into sort of sci-fi, fantasy, superheroes…" Does she have a favourite Marvel superhero? "Doctor Strange."

Newscast presenter Adam Fleming asked her if she thought that Marvel movies had gone off the boil of late. She acknowledged some of that but pushed back. "I think it's the law of diminishing returns, one of my favourite laws applies, that at a certain point, the more you make, it's never going to be quite as good as the beginning. I still think what they did with the first Infinity Saga was extraordinary because it was only after the fifth movie that I thought, hang on, is all of this connected? That person was in this other movie, and the complexity of making any kind of cinema these days, you just see the sheer number of people in the credits, how they keep the storyline going, making sure the actors have the charm and get people going in. I don't think it is as good as it used to be, but I think it is still good. So my son, I have over this summer introduced him to Marvel, and we've watched every movie up until Endgame. Every weekend and then on his birthday in October, we watched Endgame."

Asked if Kemi Badenoch could draw any links between Doctor Strange, or any Marvel characters, and her leadership, she replied regarding Marvel, "A very interesting segue. The Marvel character arc sees disaster forms the hero. With Tony Stark, it was being kidnapped in Afghanistan, then comes out becoming Iron Man. Doctor Strange, it's having that terrible accident and then seeking meaning in his life. And I think that is sort of what has happened with the Conservative Party. Having a historic defeat…"

"You've had your Endgame?" suggested Adam. "No, no, no, no, no, no… this has not been the Endgame, it has been the beginning of what is the new Conservative Party. How are we going to fix this, who are we, what are we about, and that's basically what the leadership has been. I didn't rush out saying, we're coming out fighting, we need to acknowledge where we went wrong. We need to look at a lot of stuff we did."

I mean, some of her policies probably do align with those of Doctor Strange creator, Steve Ditko…

