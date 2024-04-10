Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: 28 years later, danny boyle, nia dacosta

28 Years Later Part 2: Nia DaCosta In Talks To Direct

Sony is in talks with Nia DaCosta to direct the second part of 28 Years Later after Danny Boyle's part one.

Article Summary Nia DaCosta in discussions to direct 28 Years Later Part 2.

Danny Boyle to direct this new part of the franchise.

Cillian Murphy joins as executive producer, with Boyle and others.

DaCosta brings experience from Candyman and The Marvels.

The 28 Days Later sequel 28 Years Later is being directed by Danny Boyle, and now 28 Years Later Part Two may have found a director as well. Candyman remake director Nia DaCosta is in talks to direct this part of the franchise, according to a new report from Deadline. Boyle, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice would produce, with Cillian Murphy executive producing. This is not a done deal yet, but if it is coming out this publically, it may be pretty close. The sequels were announced earlier this year.

28 Years Later Sequel Picks A Good One

Nia DaCosta would walk right into filming her sequel after Boyle directs the first sequel later this year. DaCosta is no stranger to franchise filmmaking, as she also directed last year's MCU entry The Marvels, which was way better than anyone would lead you to believe. She would be a big get for the studio, and anyone who saw her Candyman would agree that she can handle a horror film.

In the first 28 Days film, "A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the "Rage" virus from a medical research lab. When London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety."

28 Years Later is interesting, and a big gamble. The film has become a staple of cable and DVD sales over the years but was only a modest hit when released back in 2002.

Stay tuned for more announcements from CinemaCon all week long at BC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!