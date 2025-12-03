Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – New Trailer Teases A Possible Cure

Sony Pictures released the new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which teases a possible cure for the rage virus and Satan.

Article Summary Sony Pictures unveils a new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, teasing major plot developments.

The footage hints at a possible cure for the rage virus, steering the franchise in a bold new direction.

Fan reactions remain divided, with debates surfacing on the sequel’s release timeline and creative choices.

The trailer also introduces satanic elements, expanding the threats beyond the infected and the virus.

December is here, and Sony is amping up the promo for the next movie in the 28 Years Later trilogy. People found the last film weirdly divisive and are now being very weird about it in the comments of the new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which was released today, while also making all sorts of comments about it being too soon for a sequel to be released. There really isn't any pleasing some people when it comes to this matter. The new trailer gives us a much better idea of what the plot of the film is going to be, including teasing the idea that the rage virus might have some sort of cure or treatment. That is something people need to remember about these films; they are not zombie films, and the infected are just a bunch of very sick people. We also get to see a little more about the Jimmys and what they might be up to out there, and it involves Satan worship, so that's going to go well. A new poster and images were released last week.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!