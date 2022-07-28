3 High-Quality Images From The First Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. had the opportunity to make a big splash with their Hall H presentation at San Digo Comic-Con, and they didn't exactly hit it out of the park. While they have a massive pile of movies they could have shown off, they instead decided to show off exactly two of those movies and go on with their day. However, they did decide to show off the sequel to one of the best DC movies [don't @ me] Shazam! by having a panel and releasing the trailer for all to see. We also got three high-quality images from Shazam! Fury of the Gods that shows off the villains, the kids, and the adult versions of the characters.

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ""HAZAM!,""is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A DDog'sJourney) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, TThere'sSomeone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on December 16th.