New Blue Beetle Trailer Teases A Reluctant Hero Plus 4 HQ Images

We have a new trailer for the upcoming DC Studios film Blue Beetle plus four HQ images. It teases a reluctant hero and a supportive family unit.

It's pretty safe to say that DC Studios has not exactly been hitting it out of the park when it comes to its 2023. Both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash have not only underperformed critically, but they have also underperformed commercially, with The Flash being cited as a possible catastrophic failure for DC and Warner Bros. alike. So, that happened, and they still have two more movies coming out this year. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a big giant question mark hanging over it, but Blue Beetle feels like it has a chance of being able to stand on its own. If it has connections to the previous DC universe, they are small and something that could be handwaved away. The first trailer was very promising, and now we have a second one that also looks like a ton of fun. We also have four new high-quality images as well.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

