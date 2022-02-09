4 High-Quality Images from Pixar's Lightyear

Yesterday, we got the full trailer for the Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear due out this summer. It's the second Pixar movie of 2022 and is, at the time of writing, the first Pixar movie set to have a theatrical release since Onward. If there was a studio that really got the short end of the stick when it came to seeing theatrical releases, it was Pixar, and it's such a shame that they seem to be the first studio that Disney boots over to streaming when it looks like the box office might not pan out the way they want it to. With the new trailer, the official Disney press site was also updated with four new high-quality images, and we have a detailed summary as well. This movie is a bit strange when it comes to "who asked for this," but, it's Pixar, they don't usually miss.

A sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory") and produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot"), "Lightyear" releases June 17, 2022.

