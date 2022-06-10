4 New Black Adam Character Posters Spotlight the Justice Society

Dwayne Johnson has been trying to get Black Adam off of the ground since 2008, and now it looks like the movie is finally going to happen. It's taken a while, but it's finally happening. Initially, it was supposed to be a team-up or a versus type of movie with Shazam! since the two are usually adversaries or at least part of each other's stories. Johnson, however, thought there was enough for a solo movie for Black Adam, so that is what we're getting in October. At least, for now, who knows what will happen in the next couple of months. If 2020 taught us anything, things could change quickly. For now, we finally got a trailer that gives us a better idea of what kind of movie we're in for, and this is going to be very different from Shazam, whose sequel is coming out a couple of months after this movie. Johnson has been known to pull in audiences, and it's going to be interesting to see if he can bring in people for this one. One of the things that could be a draw to this new movie for old-school DC fans is seeing the Justice Society of America in live-action. DC is going to be doing some prequel comings for each of the members and with that announcement, we got some high-quality looks at each member with some of the best look at the costumes we've seen yet. The announcement was shared over on the DC Twitter account and here are the character posters.

Black Adam Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. Caption: PIERCE BROSNAN as Dr. Fate in New Line Cinema's action adventure "BLACK ADAM," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21, 2022.

