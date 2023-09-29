Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: air bud, Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, Air Bud: World Pup, disney

5 Air Bud Movies Are Coming To Disney+ On October 1st

Five of the Air Bud movies, the franchise that taught us that being technically right is the best form of right, are coming to Disney+ on October 1st.

It was the movie that taught all of us that being technically right was the best kind of right. The Air Bud movies are based on the premise that it doesn't say anywhere that a dog can't play, so it's fine. You have to wonder how many kids took that lesson and used it to try and win so many arguments with their parents and siblings. Now, those kids are adults and might have kids of their own, and it's time for the next generation to learn that same lesson. Disney+ sent out a press release today saying that five of the Air Bud movies will be making their way to Disney+ on October 1st. The films included are Air Bud, Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: World Pup, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, and Air Bud: Spikes Back.

"Air Bud" (1997)

While struggling to make the basketball team, a shy young student meets a stray golden retriever named Buddy with amazing basketball skills. Together, they help take their school's team to the state finals in this hilarious and touching story.

"Air Bud: Golden Receiver" (1998)

This time out, Buddy, the hoop-shooting, hotshot canine, tackles a new sport-football. When his teenage owner reluctantly becomes the school's new quarterback, Buddy catches the spirit and joins the team. Soon, the two find themselves leading the Timberwolves to the state championship. But victory hopes are sidelined when two sinister Russian circus owners take a bite out of everyone's plans and dognap Buddy for their star attraction. Give three cheers for Disney's hilarious hit that goes the whole nine yards for outrageous fun and adventure.

"Air Bud: World Pup" (2000)

Air Bud, the world's most talented pooch, is back in a heartwarming and hilarious sports adventure. When Buddy meets Molly and they have puppies, the hotshot hound is in for an all-new challenge, but the fun is just beginning. Catch all the action as Buddy joins his teenage owner, Josh, on the field in pursuit of the state soccer championship.

"Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch" (2002)

Air Bud knocks one out of the park when he takes up baseball in this all-new fun and heartwarming Disney adventure! This time, Buddy joins in and shows that he's a natural baseball player with major-league talent! In the midst of the season, however, a terrible discovery is made: Buddy's now-grown puppies have mysteriously begun to disappear from their new homes! It's up to Buddy to stop the dog nappings and find his pups before it's too late!

"Air Bud: Spikes Back" (2003)

Disney serves up another adventure starring everyone's favorite sports-playing golden retriever, Buddy! This time, he masters the coolest sport under the sun . . . beach volleyball! But there's plenty of action off the court as well — a rash of mysterious crimes has been puzzling everyone … and the paw prints seem to point to Buddy! So it's up to Buddy to lead the authorities to the real culprit!

