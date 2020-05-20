Damien Sung Films UK Lockdown, an Episodic Thriller on YouTube.

I first met filmmaker Damien Sung a few years ago, when he was filming an evening with Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins. He's worked with Danny Boyle, Prince [hell, he lived with him], Peter Jackson, Alex Garland and more, and he directed the Unearthing movie based on the work of Moore and Jenkins. He is currently making an episodic thriller, filmed in lockdown, called UK Lockdown. It's shot in a vlog style and is about… okay I may have to spoil the first couple of episodes to get the hook across, about a desperate and lonely father who kidnaps his son and goes on the run. It starts off very silly, but soon gets really dark. All sorts of trigger warnings, probably. Here are the first few episodes

But this is where UK Lockdown takes a nasty turn.

Filmed without script, UK Lockdown. breaks all of Damien's usual rules of film making, but then everything is up in the air right now. As for that night with Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins at the Barbican, he filmed that too.

Next up, the Unearthing exhibition which would have been happening this year, with Mitch Jenkins, all the photos, artefacts, props and the film, but the lockdown has scuppered that. Alan and Mitch's movie The Show would have also been out by now too…