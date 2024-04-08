Posted in: Film Promo, Movies | Tagged: boy kills world, cinemacon, Horizon: An American Saga, The Fall Guy

CinemaCon: New Standees For The Fall Guy, Horizon, & Boy Kills World

More new standees for The Fall Guy, Horizon: An American Saga, and Boy Kills World are on display at CinemaCon 2024.

CinemaCon 2024 starts today, and part of the fun in the early going is always getting a sneak peek at all of the new posters, standees, and more coming to theaters for display in their lobbies. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground yet again for the show, and we have some more first looks at standees for The Fall Guy, Horizon: An American Story, and Boy Kills World that are on display at the show. Two of those films are expected to be in the running to be some of the biggest of the summer, and one is hoping to break through and break out. I will leave it to you to figure out which are which. Check out the standees below.

CinemaCon 2024 Starts Now

Personally, I think Fall Guy is going to get a ton of momentum coming out of CinemaCon. the film is screening Monday and is also coming off a very buzzed-about debut at SXSW in Texas last month.

Stay tuned for more from CinemaCon 2024 all week here on BC.

