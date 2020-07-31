976-Evil Comes To Blu-ray In October From Eureka

Robert Englund's cult classic 976-Evil is getting a special Blu-ray release this October from Eureka. The film featured a fun story and some great practical special effects, and the disc will highlight that. Among the special features listed for the disc are new interviews with the special effects team, a second version of the film that was released on home video, an audio commentary with Englund, and Nancy Booth Englund, a booklet, and a slipcase cover. 976-Evil deserves a release like this, it is an all-time favorite of mine, and I am glad to see this release come to us. It hits on October 19th, and you can see the slipcase cover below.

976-Evil Special Features & Specs

"High school underdog Hoax (Stephen Geoffreys – Fright Night) fills up the idle hours in his seedy little hometown fending off the local leather-jacketed thugs, avoiding his overbearing mother (Sandy Dennis) and dreaming of a date with trailer park temptress Suzie (Lezlie Deane), But his quietly desperate life takes a terrifying turn when his cousin introduces him to an unusual new hobby – phoning in for his "horrorscope." Hoax is hooked up with a compellingly hideous demonic force that slowly begins to overtake his entire life, and now there's more than just a phone bill to pay for anyone who ever dared cross "the neighbourhood nerd." Co-written by Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) and featuring incredibly practical effects work from Robert Kurtzman and Howard Berger, Eureka Classics is proud to present 976-EVIL on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

High-definition presentation of the film

NEW interview with special make-up effects artist Howard Berger (The Walking Dead)

interview with special make-up effects artist Howard Berger (The Walking Dead) NEW interview with special effects technician Kevin Yagher (Nightmare on Elm Street)

interview with special effects technician Kevin Yagher (Nightmare on Elm Street) NEW interview with producer Lisa M. Hansen

interview with producer Lisa M. Hansen Home video version [105 mins, SD]: An extended version of the film from its original home video release on VHS

Audio commentary with director Robert Englund and set decorate Nancy Booth Englund

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and LPCM 2.0 audio options

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Limited Edition collector's booklet featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann [2000 copies]

Limited Edition O-Card slipcase [2000 copies]