A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: New Trailer, Poster, And Images

Sony released a new trailer, poster, and images from A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which will be released in theaters on September 19th.

The film’s marketing campaign remains mysterious, with multiple trailers revealing little about the plot.

Set for a September release, the movie faces tough competition but targets a very specific audience.

Alongside the new trailer, Sony unveiled a fresh poster and several behind-the-scenes and stills images.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is probably going to be one of those films that either comes together so beautifully that it's almost a masterpiece, or it's going to be the kind of hot mess where you can't look away. September has some interesting films on the docket, too, so it has some competition as well, but it also appears to be targeting a pretty specific audience, which is fine. You can make all the niche films for small audiences you want, but you also need to accept that you won't make as much money. Sony also seems a bit baffled about how to market this film since we are a month out with multiple trailers with no indication about what this is. On top of the new trailer released today, we also got a new poster, a behind-the-scenes image, and five high-quality images.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada, stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will be released on September 19, 2025.

