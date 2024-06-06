Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, mamma mia 3, mamma mia!, meryl streep, Universal Pictures

Meryl Streep is Fairly Confident That Mamma Mia! 3 Will Happen

Mery Streep recently suggested that conversations for Mamma Mia! 3 should be happening soon, while also sharing that she'd like to return.

With two films behind it, the Mamma Mia! title (based on the widely popular and longstanding musical) has proven to be a popular franchise for Univeral Pictures, having tapped into the limitless potential of ABBA's music and a slew of seasoned actors who can deliver a rewatchable, easy-going movie experience. So naturally, after the release of two films, it's also been repeatedly teased that another addition to the Mamma Mia! franchise was coming, with producers suggesting its continuation has been in discussions for a few years now. And if you're wondering about the chance of seeing a theatrical return for one of the franchise's most important characters — we're here to share some good news.

Meryl Streep Addresses Mamma Mia! 3 Rumors and Interest

As first reported by Deadline, iconic actor Meryl Streep recently spoke about the possibility of seeing a Mamma Mia! 3 while attending the Cannes Film Festival, suggesting that it's only a matter of time before another film is developed. Streep explains, "[A Mamma Mia! 3 meeting is] imminent. I don't know how they're going to do it. They have an idea. I haven't heard it yet, but it's in [my diary], and I'm going to hear about it pretty soon." Streep then admits that she's already extremely interested in reprising her role despite the character's death in between the first and second entries (it's a musical; they know how to make these things work), adding, "Of course, I want to do [another Mamma Mia!] I think folks love it."

If Streep could return for the second entry, it seems plausible that they'll find a unique way to incorporate her in the next chapter of Mamma Mia! as well. Besides, it's essentially all about family (and Streep's character in particular), so it would only make sense when turning this into a complete trilogy, right?

