Josh Gad Hasn't Started Recording Frozen 3 And Frozen 4 Yet

Josh Gad confirms that he hasn't recorded anything or heard any of the songs for Frozen 3, which is currently scheduled for November 24, 2027.

Frozen 3 is officially set for a November 24, 2027, release date, following years of speculation.

Both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 have been confirmed, with the story split into two grand installments.

The cast and crew emphasize that the long wait is due to ensuring the sequels have a strong story.

When your first two movies join the billion-dollar box office club and become massive marketing juggernauts, no one should be surprised that more is on the way. Frozen and Frozen II were the kind of hits that studios dreamed of because they were critically beloved and commercially successful in every sense of the word. This was a merchandise dream, and none of that has changed in the last few years since the second film came out. However, the announcement that Frozen 3 was coming took a bit longer than people might have expected. This probably had something to do with timing because while Frozen II was massive, it was also released in November 2019, and we all know what was lurking just around that snowbank.

Disney had to change everything up to try and deal with the pandemic, so while everyone involved said they were very interested in a third film, an official announcement wasn't made until February 2023 during an investors call, of all things. By November 2023, it was rumored that a fourth film was in the works before the third was here, and during the D23 Presentation in August 2024, Jennifer Lee confirmed that Frozen 3 will be split into two movies, and the third film set a November 24, 2027, release date. We haven't heard much since, though a few cast members have dropped little things here and there, but there is a reason we haven't heard anything. Josh Gad recently spoke to Collider and confirmed that he hadn't recorded anything and hadn't heard the songs.

"We have not started recording. We have not heard songs yet. I was lucky enough to get sort of a preview of what the movie is, and it's going to be worth the wait. It's pretty extraordinary what they're doing. Pretty extraordinary. For me, my whole thing was don't do a sequel unless there's a reason to do a sequel. If you have a story worth telling, then call us up and let's do it. To Jennifer Lee's credit, she really took that note and gave herself that note and has created something that's going to be worth the wait."

When Collider tried to press Gad for any details about Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, since both films have been confirmed, he didn't have much to say about it, saying, "That is above my pay grade. I think the plan, what they've announced, is that there is a Frozen 3 and 4 in the works. The story that I've been kind of previewed is the grandest story we've ever done, so I anticipate it's going to be a little too much for one movie." Animated films run on a different timeline compared to something made in live-action, so hearing that no one has recorded anything two years out isn't surprising at all, and also nothing for fans to worry about. There is still plenty of time for Disney to meet that November 2027 release date.

