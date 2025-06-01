Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2, blumhouse, ethan hawke

Black Phone 2: The Trailer Made It Debut At CCXP Mexico & Online

Blumhouse has released the first trailer for Black Phone 2, which was revealed today at CCXP Mexico. The film will be released in theaters on October 17.

Ethan Hawke reprises his chilling role as The Grabber, joined by returning and new cast members.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, with Universal and Blumhouse hyping it as the launch of a new franchise.

The sequel embraces a more supernatural, Freddy Krueger-style approach, shifting from the original’s tone.

Black Phone 2 trailer made its debut at CCXP Mexico and online. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora are all back for the second film, with Demián Bichir, Arianna Rivas, Maev Beaty, and Graham Abbey joining them. Black Phone 2 is written and directed once again by Scott Derrickson, and written by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson, and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks, and Ryan Turek. Universal and Blumhouse are already calling this film "the launch of a Sinister new franchise "(I see what you did there, guys), so you know they have incredibly high hopes for this one.

Black Phone 2: The Grabber Goes Full Freddy

The phone is ringing again. Following the blockbuster success of Blumhouse's 2022 horror phenomenon, which earned more than $160 million worldwide and global critical acclaim, Universal Pictures announces the launch of a sinister new franchise with the release of Black Phone 2. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora return for the film's sequel, which will be directed by Scott Derrickson and is written by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson. Jason Blum will produce the movie for Blumhouse, Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Joe Hill and Ryan Turek are executive producers. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway Production.

So they are going full Freddy/supernatural with this, and I, for one, am not crazy about it. I loved that first film; it was a huge surprise when it came out, and I knew they should have just left it there. The Grabber was a great villain, and he should have stayed dead. Though I guess in Black Phone 2, he is still dead from what is revealed in that trailer. Man, they have a lot of work to do to win me over on this one.

Black Phone 2 will release in theaters on October 17.

