Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice, behind-the-scenes featurette, kenneth branagh, tv spot

A Haunting in Venice: New BTS Featurette, Images, And A New TV Spot

The digital marketing frenzy for A Haunting in Venice continues [because Disney refuses to pay actors/writers livable wages] with a new featurette, images, and a TV spot.

Since Disney still refuses to pay actors and writers livable wages, the digital marketing frenzy for A Haunting in Venice has continued. This is a bit extreme even for Disney when it comes to the sheer amount of stuff that has been released for this film, but it's their own fault because paying people livable wages would really be the best way to handle this problem of promoting your movie. We have another new behind-the-scenes featurette where we hear about the ensemble cast and that sense of togetherness that director and star Kenneth Branagh. We also find out in this featurette and in the TV spot posted that Tina Fey is playing a character "loosely based on Agatha Christie." So, this movie is teaming up a detective and a mystery writer; we'll have to see how that goes. Finally, we also have some new images as well.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!