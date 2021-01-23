A Quiet Place Part II Has Been Further Delayed to September

The delays continue as the movie industry comes to terms with the fact that things are not going to be better by the time spring hits and that's just the reality that we are living in now. A Quiet Place Part II was the second movie from a major studio that was delayed in March 2020 with Peter Rabbit 2 from Sony coming in two days before. It was notable because the delay happened extremely close to the initial release date and was the first domino that sent everything falling. There were rumors that Paramount had spent 60% of its marketing budget already and pulling wasn't an option but the writing appeared to be on the wall. Paramount would go on to delay more movies that day and Universal would prove that they were ahead of the crowd as they delayed their movies a full year. A Quiet Place Part II would move to September because that seemed possible at the time but got delayed again to April 2021. Now it's been delayed yet again with Variety reporting that the movie will have a new release date of September 17th.

A Quiet Place Part II getting yet another delay really isn't that surprising considering everything that has been going on in the recent weeks and we even said that once the first domino fell, in this case, it was Sony yet again delaying Morbius, the other studios would follow. In the last 24 hours alone twelve delays have been announced. Things aren't getting better anytime soon because the vaccine rollout has been botched so terribly and people won't wear their stupid masks or social distance because communism or something. Who even knows anymore; these people are deranged and quite literally getting others killed. So let's try to clear the already insanely low bar that has been set by 2021 and doing the bare minimum so we can all get back to our stupid lives.

Summary: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II, directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. It will be released on September 17, 2021.