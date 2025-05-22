Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, alex garland, Elden Ring

Elden Ring Film Coming From A24, To Be Directed By Alex Garland

A24 is teaming with Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring Elden Ring to the big screen. Alex Garland will write and direct.

Elden Ring features a story by George R.R. Martin and was a smash hit release in 2022.

Elden Ring fans rejoice. A24 is set to bring the beloved video game to big screens, as one of their frequent collaborators will be at the helm, as Alex Garland is set to write and direct the film. Bandai Namco Entertainment will collaborate on the movie with A24. The studio is also working on another video game adaptation, bringing Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding to life. Alex Garland is no stranger to working with A24, as four of his five directorial efforts have come from his partnership with the studio. His latest, Warfare, was released into theaters earlier this spring. Elden Ring will be his biggest project to date. Deadline had the news.

Elden Ring Is The Hipsters' Dream Video Game Film

Elden Ring was released in 2022 and became a smash hit. The game is based on a story by George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, and is an action RPG. Hidetaka Miyazaki directed it. From the game's official site: How could it come to this? Long ago, the Elden Ring brought prosperity to the Lands Between. But one day it was shattered. The shards, great runes of enormous power, fell into the hands of the demigods. And although the demigods fought for control, in the end, there was no victor. And so began an era without a Lord…Until, from across the Sea of Fog, a Tarnished of no renown arrives at the Lands Between. The Tarnished take their first steps into the world, knowing not what awaits them. Greetings, traveler, from beyond the fog. I am Melina. I offer you an accord. The Tarnished accepts Melina's request, and begins a journey to bring her to the base of the Erdtree. As they explore, the Lands Between become known to the Tarnished. And they gain power, shaping themselves in their own way. Throughout their journey, they cross paths with unlikely allies. Death has left its mark, once again. Rise with us, against the Erdtree. Listen, the Fingers speak. And fearsome foes that stand in their way. Well, a lowly Tarnished, playing as a Lord. I command thee kneel! So much power, in the hands of one Tarnished. Growing in strength, with every triumph. Who crossed the fog to the Lands Between. To stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord. The Lands Between… are yours to discover.

I can't think of another studio and director that could get fans of Elden Ring more excited than this. This will be the biggest film A24 has ever attempted to release, and it better have a budget to match, or fans will revolt immediately. This will be an interesting project to watch.

