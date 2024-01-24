Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

IMAX Releases A New Poster For Dune: Part Two And It Rules

After two posters were released earlier today, IMAX has also released a new poster for Dune: Part Two. The film will be released on March 1, 2024.

Article Summary IMAX swaggers into the scene with a jaw-dropping new poster for Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two aims for IMAX glory, continuing the epic begun in 2021's award-winner.

Led by Timothée Chalamet, the star-studded cast prepares to dazzle audiences in 2024.

Mark your calendars for March 1, 2024, to catch Dune's next chapter on the big screen.

Earlier today, we got two new posters for Dune: Part Two, and then IMAX decided to jump in and remind us that they usually put out awesome posters as well. The first film was something you really should have seen in IMAX, and you might be on the way to see it in theaters tonight during the one-night-only re-release, but they are really pushing for the big-screen release of Dune: Part Two. Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery shifted this film around so many times just so it would have nothing going against it when it finally made it to the big screen. That makes sense, considering that the first film had nearly everything going against it but still managed to do well. They probably think this one will do better without the constraints of day-of-release streaming or high-quality pirated copies out there in the wild. Tickets for Dune: Part Two aren't on sale yet, but when they do, and if you can, you should pick IMAX above all other formats.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

